By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
A lawsuit against Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Corizon Correctional Healthcare, and two Corizon employees was dismissed last week after former jail inmate Todd McGathey failed to file necessary documents.
Todd McGathey wrote in the pro se lawsuit he was brought to the jail in March 2015 and Corizon staff members failed to properly screen him and provide previously prescribed mental health medications to treat his PTSD, bipolar, anxiety, depression and psychotic idealizations.
“Failure to provide me with these medications resulted in deteriorating mental health to the point of being found incompetent and experiencing painful withdrawal symptoms by improper detoxification,” McGathey wrote.
Because of his deteriorating mental health, McGathey said, he was placed under direct observation twice, with all clothes removed, all personal items taken and isolated with the windows covered for approximately 30 days. He was the lockdown psychiatric dorm for approximately two years, he said.
“Medical personnel have prescribed cursory medication after appx (sic) 3 mths (sic) of no medication causing painful chest pains, anxiety, depression nightmares, loss of sleep,” he stated.
When he acted out as a result of negligent medical and mental healthcare, he said the sheriff’s deputies treated it as a disciplinary matter. McGathey asked for $400,000 for the pain and suffering he allegedly experienced.
McGathey is the same inmate who claimed in 2016 a deputy put a demonic curse on him after the deputy rearranged playing cards on his bed to display the numbers “666.”
McGathey filed another lawsuit about that incident and a prior lawsuit about his medical and mental healthcare, which were both dismissed in 2017.
The dismissal in the most recent case was because McGathey failed to file proof of indigency after being ordered to do so twice. The second order was returned as undeliverable, despite McGathey being directed to update his address with the court.
On July 3, the court issued an order to show cause why the case should not be dismissed, which McGathey again failed to do. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning McGathey may file a new action if he wishes to pursue the claim.
Records from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office show McGathey was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail from March 15, 2015 to April 26, 2018 on a probation violation. He is now incarcerated at Everglades Correctional Institution, according to the department’s website.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.