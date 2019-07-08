Ashley Tarter, who said she worked at the Charlotte County Jail for Corizon in 2015, described to the Sun an environment of apathy among the medical staff toward inmates.
In the month-and-a-half she worked at the jail, she recalls maybe giving medications for mental health issues to one patient. Most mental illness went entirely untreated, she said.
"We never got their records, ever," she said. "We would call the doctor; they would have to fax them. We never got the fax. It's like it's set up that way because they don't want to pay for the medications."
Tarter recalled one woman with schizophrenia hallucinating and screaming, while jail staff did nothing. Finally, she was sent out to the Crisis Stabilization Unit at Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare. When she returned, Tarter said her orders for medication prescribed by CBHC were immediately ignored.
"They didn't care," she said. "It costs them money, because if something's wrong with them, by law, they're supposed to treat them. They need medications. You know, they don't want to pay for those medications. And if they wait so many days, maybe they'll just stop asking."
She described seizures going untreated, hospital orders being ignored, and guards taunting inmates. On average, she said it took about five days for inmates to get any response to sick call requests.
Tarter said the jail's psychiatrist, whose name she could not recall, once stated, "If they're in jail, they don't deserve their medications."
That attitude was pervasive among all staff, she said.
"The nurses there would just be like, 'Oh, well, they're inmates,'" she said. "That's horrible to say because as a nurse you still take that oath to do no harm."
Corizon Spokesperson Eve Hutcherson would not confirm or deny Tarter's employment with the company, stating it's Corizon's policy to not "publicly discuss matters related to employment status for individuals."
"I felt my bone re-break"
In the case of Justin Sherman, the harm he said he experienced at the jail is visible. Four days before his arrest, he punched a wall after his wife had a miscarriage, resulting in a compound fracture. At the hospital, a cast was put on to hold the bones in the right place.
But at the jail, medical staff there took the cast off and threw it away. Sherman said the reasoning they told him was that he might be hiding something in it.
They then forced his hand flat into a splint he said was meant for a leg.
"I about came out of that chair, because I felt my bone re-break and slide down the side," he said.
He was given antibiotics and pain medications, though he stated they weren't always administered, particularly during night shift. Worse, his hand healed improperly, with the knuckle in the wrong place. Some days, he can't straighten his pinky.
He spent 34 days in jail before an X-Ray was taken. Notes on his medical records from the jail on Aug. 21 state, "X-ray was ordered but not done as it was not sent to the scheduler to be scheduled."
He was released after his charge was dropped days later and said the nurse practitioner told him to get all his records before anything was changed or deleted, because he had a good case for a lawsuit. But he doesn't believe any attorney in town will take a case against the sheriff or Corizon.
An orthopedic surgeon estimated the cost to fix his hand at $5,000, and it's money he doesn't have, especially after losing a month of work in jail. Sherman's other hand has only two fingers, and as a mechanic, it's not easy.
"It hurts every day," he said. "My boss knows when it's hurting me, because he'll see me out there just rubbing it."
More stories
The Sun couldn't fit every story we've heard in the past few months into the space we have. Here's a rundown of some other people who described problems getting proper treatment at the jail:
• Rachel O'Neal said she was unknowingly overdosing on fentanyl when she was arrested. Deputies did not take her to the hospital, and when she was taken to the infirmary, she said the other women there told her it was nearly half an hour before deputies unlocked the door for the nurse to dose her with Narcan. One deputy allegedly commented that she had "poisoned herself, so why would he help?"
• Michelle Macken was taking medications for manic depressive disorder for 26 years prior to her arrest, along with prescription opioids for back pain from a car crash. She said she was taken off everything at the jail and spent 21 days throwing up in her cell. All that was given to aid in her withdrawal was Pedialyte. She said her pharmacist sent her records to the jail five times, but still received no medications. She said Dr. Andrew Safron, psychiatrist in charge at the time, told her to instead focus on meditation and breathing exercises.
"He needs to understand people who are on medications for 20 or 30 years — your brain settles to that," she said. "I don't know how they can expect people not to have issues when they take (medications) away. That's why people commit suicide. That's why people get in fights."
• Cynthia Madden said the jail would not give her medication for Bipolar, manic depression, PTSD, and ADHD, which she has been diagnosed with since 1996 or 1997. Days after she spoke with the Sun, suddenly the jail started giving her medication, according to her husband. It's unclear what prompted the change.
• Carl Wiser said during an eight-day stay at the jail in 2014, he did not receive his medication for diabetes or anxiety.
• Joseph Cisareno said in 2012, he spent a weekend in jail and did not receive medications for Parkinson's Disease or blood pressure medications.
