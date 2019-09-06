PUNTA GORDA — Attorneys met Friday to discuss logistics for Lee Coel's trial scheduled to take place in Lee County next month.
Here's what you should know:
• Lee Coel is the police officer who shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a shoot/don't shoot demonstration at the Punta Gorda Police Department on Aug. 9, 2016. Knowlton was role-playing a cop, while Coel pretended to be the "bad guy." He fired his gun, which he believed was loaded with blanks, and fatally shot Knowlton in the abdomen.
• The trial will take place in Lee County. Judge Margaret Steinbeck previously granted a motion for a change in venue in order to pick an unbiased jury. The trial is expected to last between a week and a week and a half. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 28. Judge Margaret Steinbeck said she believes the trial should wrap up by Nov. 1, but will ask for jurors to be available through Nov. 6.
• Jury selection is scheduled to take nearly a week on its own. It will begin Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Lee County and extend through Friday, Oct. 25. Steinbeck has asked for a 100 juror panel each day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and plans to pick a juror from those remaining on Friday.
• Judge Margaret Steinbeck granted a motion to allow the defense a list of prospective jurors. That list includes all jurors who will receive a summons in Lee County for the week of Oct. 22. The motion stated obtaining the list was necessary for the defense to "be properly prepared to conduct jury selection from a jury pool that has been exposed to unprecedented pretrial publicity and social media commentary that has been negative to Mr. Coel."
