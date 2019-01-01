Nonprofits are always in need of more money. In some cases, just to keep the lights on.
The Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda, operated by the Charlotte County Art Guild, hopes to boost their funding beyond just covering operating costs by joining the Margin & Mission Ignition initiative created by the Patterson Foundation.
“Our long-term goal is to become financially stable with our programs fully supporting our operating costs while enhancing our mission impact for the community,” said Janet Watermeier, executive director at the center. “We would like to be able to use the generous community donations to enhance our offerings instead of (just) keeping the lights on.”
The center is one of five area nonprofits participating in the initiative, and the only one in Charlotte County. As part of the initiative, the five organizations have been seeking investors. Beyond the Spectrum, Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, Manatee County Habitat for Humanity and UnidosNow also made the list.
Former Punta Gorda Mayor Rachel Keesling is one recent investor for the center. Keesling, who lost the election to Debby Carey, will be donating the remainder of her election campaign funds to the organization’s new Art and Supply Store. At the store, they will be selling art supply kits for students at the center. The kits will be custom-designed, professional-level art supply kits.
Currently, the center’s students must find items through instructor-supplied lists and bring them to class.
“Sometimes,” said Watermeier, “these items are difficult to find at the quality level required. We will also offer professional quality basic art supplies for the community.”
Build-out is currently under way on the new store. VAC aims to complete the store in time for its open house that runs from Thursday through Saturday.
With Keesling’s contribution, VAC will have successfully raised enough money to qualify for the first round of matching funds from the Patterson Foundation toward the start-up costs of the Art & Supply Store.
As part of the initiative, Patterson matches investments made toward the startup costs of the nonprofits’ entrepreneurial plans, such as the costs the center will take on to create the art supply store.
Donations and investments made to each organization will be matched dollar for dollar up to 50 percent of the organization’s startup capital requirement — up to $50,000 maximum — through Feb. 15, 2019.
“We have found that not only can organizations earn money (as part of the initiative) but it also strengthens their operations,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. “It’s not just a program (for the group’s) finance department. They have to keep track of a lot of different things. The nonprofit still does mission work but applies business practices to the work.”
The Patterson Foundation works with No Margin, No Mission, a social enterprise and national consulting firm, to provide guidance to each organization participating in the 30-month process.
In the initiative’s five years of existence, the foundation has also worked with the Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte County, the Charlotte Players and the Peace River Wilderness Center.
The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St. in Punta Gorda. The Patterson Foundation is based out of Sarasota and focuses on enabling the efforts of people, organizations and communities in Southwest Florida.
