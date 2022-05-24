FORT MYERS - A former correctional officer from Charlotte County has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs.
Leslie Spencer, 49, received his prison sentence Monday, after pleading guilty in September to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Spencer, a Port Charlotte resident, worked as a correctional officer at the Charlotte Correctional Institution's offsite work camp in Fort Myers. According to a news release from the Department of Justice, he became a suspect in an investigation by the FBI for accepting payments from prisoners to smuggle contraband into the prison — including drugs and cellphones.
In March 2021, according to the DOJ, Spencer agreed to smuggle three ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of MDMA along with two cellphones into the prison for an inmate "working as an FBI confidential source."
"Spencer told the confidential source to make sure the items were packaged in a way that they could be discreetly brought into the prison," read the report. "(He) also told the source of additional steps that he would take to avoid security measures implemented at the prison to prevent employees from smuggling in contraband."
Spencer later met with an undercover FBI special agent to receive the drugs to be snuck into the prison. The two met in the parking lot of a Fort Myers-area retail store, according to the release.
After receiving supposed smuggling items and payment, Spencer left the property and was subsequently arrested by federal agents.
