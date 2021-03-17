A former Punta Gorda man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
FBI agents found child sexual abuse images and videos in a computer storage device belonging to Andrew Vikash Kummeth, 28, of Orange Park, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Court documents show the FBI conducted an undercover investigation to find Internet users who were actively downloading or sharing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kummeth's computer was identified as being used to access the material in October 2018. The FBI collected evidence under a search warrant of Kummeth's residence in Punta Gorda.
Forensic examination of his computer gaming tower and solid state drive storage device revealed the content, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Kummeth pleaded guilty on Nov. 2.
U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell then sentenced Kummeth to eight years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Yolande G. Viacava.
