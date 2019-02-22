Former Punta Gorda Mayor Rachel Keesling announced her new role this week.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Keesling said she has taken a job as the executive director of the Southwest Florida League of Cities, a lobbying association representing regional municipalities. The council held a ceremony honoring her eight years of service as a mayor, vice mayor and city council member in Punta Gorda from 2010 to 2018.
“Those eight years flew by … they really did,” Keesling said. “I’m very proud of my service. Not only did I get to work with great people at the city of Punta Gorda, but I made a lot of friends and will continue to work with them (in my new position).”
Keesling lost the District 2 City Council seat to Debby Carey in November.
In her new role, she will help to shape legislative agendas and advocate for issues important to the League of Cities, which is made up of DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties.
“I’m getting paid,” Keesling said with a laugh. “It’s a really wonderful thing to be a part of (the league).”
While on the City Council, she volunteered her time with the league as president and represented the 11th district on the group’s board of directors. She was also active as a board member with the Florida League of Mayors.
Keesling took over her new position Feb. 6. She is responsible for the administration of the local league, such as member support and financial management, as well as setting up meetings with the statewide organization.
“I think we are very fortunate to have Rachel there and (she) is really going to help the region with our legislative agenda … among other things,” Mayor Nancy Prafke said.
There was a lot of applause for Keesling throughout the ceremony.
“You brought enthusiasm to us. You kept us moving forward … kept the city moving forward even if there was some difficult issues,” City Manager Howard Kunik said. “We persevered (with your help) and we will never forget that.”
Council Member Jaha Cummings said he believes Keesling helped boost the role of mayor to a new level in Punta Gorda.
“l really think you elevated the role of mayor for our time to a (more serious) level,” Cummings said. “Her having been on the Board of Directors for League of Cities has also helped bring Punta Gorda into the state level … thank you for opening that door for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.