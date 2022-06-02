When Richard Worch became the Charlotte County sheriff in 1988, protecting schools was one of his first priorities.
Worch’s predecessor started the school resource officer program — placing an armed deputy at three high schools for security.
Worch, however, saw the need to expand the program. During his tenure, an SRO was also placed in each of the middle schools, along with a rotating SRO at the elementary schools.
“SROs were kind of new back then,” Worch said Wednesday.
The program was popular with parents, he said, but the Charlotte County Public Schools Board was hesitant to foot the bill for a full-time SRO. For the first few years, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office paid for the full cost of the salary.
The dynamics of SROs became different after the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. Law enforcement groups like the Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission — where Worch served as commission chair — developed new methods and training based on the reports analyzing what had happened.
In neighboring Sarasota County, SROs were not just guarding the schools — they were part of a program of intervention.
Tom Knight, who served as Sarasota County sheriff from 2009 to 2021, said he pivoted the Sheriff’s Office toward “intelligence-based” policing — surveilling the relatively low number of active lawbreakers with records rather than relying on mass arrests.
In a school security context, this meant having staff analyze social media for posts that threatened violence.
“This was pretty new 13 years ago,” Knight said Tuesday.
Upon finding a social media post that appeared threatening, SCSO deputies would visit the home of the student who posted it. This approach was meant to nip potential dangers in the bud, Knight said.
Many parents were supportive of these measures, especially after the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Some parents — particularly parents of students accused of sending threats — were more skeptical, insisting their children were not the type to make threats online. Knight said showing the posts to those parents was usually enough to spur cooperation.
In the wake of yet another school shooting — this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the role of school resource officers is once again in the national discussion.
Both supporters and critics of police have decried the actions of the Uvalde Police Department during the shooting, claiming officers did not act to deter the perpetrator or move into the school in a timely manner after the shooting began.
Post-Columbine, Worch said, the standard response for an active shooter is to respond in the moment rather than retreat.
“It’s a different world today than in the early 90s,” Worch said.
Knight seconded that sentiment. Not only did he make sure deputies under him had training to respond to such situations as SROs, he also allocated budgets for ballistic helmets and vests.
“You don’t wait for SWAT…the first one on scene is the first one in,” Knight said.
Knight’s successor repeated that philosophy in an online statement over the weekend, referencing the slaughter at Robb Elementary.
“We routinely train for active shooter situations just like this,” Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman stated. “We train on what is commonly referred to as a single-officer response model.”
The policy states the first deputy must assume the responsibility to track down a suspect and respond to the gunfire.
“And meet deadly force with deadly force. Period, end of story,” he said. “I have personally, on numerous occasions, observed our training scenarios and the time and effort our squad team and our training section puts into developing and implementing our response.”
During Knight’s tenure, at least one SRO was assigned to each school district campus in Sarasota County. Larger schools have two on campus at all times, which is bolstered by other deputies just before vacation begins or when threats are detected.
After Parkland, Sarasota County Schools established its own police force. That force has arresting authority but also works with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in certain situations.
While both Knight and Worch noted that information is still coming through from Uvalde — including whether or not Uvalde Police are still cooperating with the state investigation — they also stressed that they trusted the current SROs in Charlotte County and Sarasota County to protect local students.
