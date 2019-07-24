PUNTA GORDA — On the day Lauren DeBenedetta came over to a 15-year-old dance student’s house when she was home alone, the girl said she didn’t want to go into her bedroom.
“I had a feeling something bad was going to happen,” she said on the witness stand Wednesday.
DeBenedetta, 40, is on trial for six counts of sexual crimes against her former student.
Now 18, the victim was 15 years old when the alleged incidents occurred in 2016. She described her relationship with her former dance teacher as “confusing.”
Both had lost their fathers at a young age and could relate to each other. The victim invited DeBenedetta to other extracurricular activities she was in, like gymnastics meets and softball games.
The two texted often through Instagram and later through Kik Messenger on a phone DeBenedetta allegedly bought for her. In the messages they exchanged, they said things like, “I love you,” and, “I miss you.”
But parts of their relationship made her uncomfortable. During and after dance class, DeBenedetta brought her into her office, where she kissed her on the lips, the victim testified. That allegedly escalated to inappropriate touching.
The victim started crying Wednesday when she described the time DeBenedetta brought her to her own home, allegedly to retrieve props for the studio’s production of The Nutcracker. While they were there, they sat on the couch, where DeBenedetta allegedly kissed her and removed clothing.
The last time they had inappropriate contact, the victim was sick at home while the rest of her family went to Disney World. She said DeBenedetta asked if she was home alone and for how long, then asked if she could come over with soup.
They talked on the couch for a while, then DeBenedetta kept asking where her bedroom was, the victim said. She didn’t want to go there, but finally did because she wanted to lay down, she said. DeBenedetta followed and got in bed with her. She took off both their clothes again.
The victim described sexual contact that occurred.
When the victim’s stepdad came home, DeBenedetta initially hid on the other side of the bed, but when he yelled for anyone in the house to come out, DeBenedetta revealed her presence. He told her to get out.
It took weeks for the victim to admit what happened. Her mother, who also took the stand Wednesday, said she didn’t press for answers but told her daughter she was there when she was ready to talk. They pursued a restraining order against DeBenedetta. Until it was granted, she and her husband kept the victim home from extracurricular activities so DeBenedetta couldn’t contact her.
Defense attorney Robert Siddall quizzed the victim about why she changed her story and whether she felt her parents were punishing her by keeping her from her extracurricular activities after finding DeBenedetta at the house.
The victim said she didn’t feel that away.
“They were protecting me,” she said.
She finally told her story after she realized what happened was wrong and DeBenedetta should be punished, she said.
Her mother fought back tears as she described to the jury how her daughter changed while enrolled in dance classes at Haven Dance Studio. She became more emotional and angry. She stopped doing her schoolwork and lost about 10 pounds, she said.
During dance classes she watched, she said she noticed DeBenedetta frequently taking her daughter into her office inside the practice room, where parents weren’t allowed. Other students were also taken in, but not as often as her daughter.
At first, their contact didn’t concern her, but one night when DeBenedetta asked to speak to her daughter after class, she didn’t return home until 1 or 2 a.m. At one point, she said her husband spoke to DeBenedetta about her attention to the victim, but DeBenedetta simply said that the victim was very talented and she wanted to be a part of her journey.
After the incident at their home, the victim’s mother never attempted to contact DeBenedetta.
“She had been at our house without permission with my daughter in a bed,” she said. “I had no interest in speaking to her.”
