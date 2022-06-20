Sun Flea Market

The Sun Flea Market is set to close Aug. 29.

PORT CHARLOTTE — The former Sun Flea Market building on Paulson Drive in Murdock is being converted into a two-story storage facility.

Charlotte County zoning official Shaun Cullinan confirmed the use of the building.

Cullinan said the business is registered as HSGP Port Charlotte LLC.

The storage facility will bear the name of its Memphis-based parent company, Home Star Storage.

On its website, the company has announced the facility will have “affordable self storage units in the Murdock area in a variety of sizes able to handle storage needs large and small.”

The address is 18505 Paulson Drive.

The 42,880-square-foot Sun Flea Market building was situated on 6 acres of land and had 100 parking spaces. It was sold in December for $3.5 million.


Ray Brunner, a commercial real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Commercial Sunstar Realty, represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

The insulated metal industrial building was built in 1972 and housed the flea market for 26 years.

A number of the former merchants moved to a common space at Port Charlotte Town Center mall.

The building was formerly owned by retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Levy.

At the time of the sale, Brunner stated the buyer is a regional developer and would invest in significant improvements for one user.

He said the property was sold above the asking price and that there were competing offers on the property.

