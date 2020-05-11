A Fort Myers man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing lumber from multiple construction sites, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
A 911 caller alerted the agency to a suspicious subject stealing lumber in the area of Waymark Place and Sapling Street in Punta Gorda, driving a red Toyota Tundra and pulling a trailer.
Deputies arrived, and the suspect was identified as Godofredy Ottoniel Rodriguez Pinzon, 22, of Fort Myers. A Spanish-speaking deputy took over the case, as Rodriguez Pinzon did not speak English, according to the arrest affidavit.
In a statement to law enforcement, Pinzon reportedly agreed to show them other locations from which he had stolen lumber. According to the arrest affidavit, he took about 20 large pieces estimated at $304 from a posted construction site on the 17600 block of Corkwood Bend Trail and about 60 pieces valued at about $900 from a construction site on the 43000 block of Parkside Court.
The construction managers advised they did not give Rodriguez Pinzon permission to take the material, according to law enforcement.
Rodriguez Pinzon was charged with larceny petty theft, grand theft from posted construction site, trespassing on a posted construction site, three counts of dealing in stolen property, and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $41,000.
According to court records, Rodriguez Pinzon is a citizen of Guatemala and is believed to have entered the United States in violation of immigration laws. The Department of Homeland Security filed an order to detain him for removal proceedings.
