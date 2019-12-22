PUNTA GORDA — A little can go a long way during the holiday season, and for the 19 foster kids at Crossroads Hope Academy, that idea couldn't be more true.
Personalized gift bags were given to each child at the charter school by the Bernice Russell Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization in Punta Gorda that oversees the Blanchard House Museum.
"The goal was to provide each boy with a gift with his name on it," said Martha Bireda, executive director of the museum, which focuses on the history, culture and contributions of African-Americans in the area. "We had a great time and the boys were very appreciative."
Each gift bag contained a tumbler cup and a small mailbox containing a $10 McDonald's gift certificate.
"When the boys have a field trip they can use the gift card," Bireda said.
Crossroads Hope Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) home and charter school for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system.
The academy became a full-time foster program in 2013. Before then, Crossroads contracted with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for more than 30 years.
Crossroads Hope is built on financial and volunteer support from the community. To help, go to crossroadspg.org/donate
