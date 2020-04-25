Adoptions and fostering are still continuing in Southwest Florida, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Children's Network of Southwest Florida, the lead agency for foster care for Charlotte, Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Collier counties recently said they had 16 children adopted in March and are planning on nine in April.
"We are committed to serving our families and moving children to permanency safely and expeditiously," said Chief Executive Officer Nadereh Salim. "To that end, we will do all we can to ensure families get the services, supports and extra encouragement to stay on track to achieving permanency."
At the onset of the pandemic, Salim said the agency reached out to all caregivers, including foster parents, relative and non-relative caregivers, to inquire about their health and ask the COVID-19 screening questions. Since then, they've been getting daily updates from anyone whose status has changed.
Foster parents are still needed, so the agency is continuing to recruit, even if that must be done digitally.
"We are always in need of additional foster parents despite the COVID-19 dilemma," Salim said. "So we are continuing with foster parent training through webinar and online classes."
So far, Salim said there haven't been any significant fluctuation in kids entering care, but it's too early to tell the full impact of the pandemic. Courts are still holding dependency hearings through Zoom and other video modes.
Case managers are continuing in-person visits when it's safe for all involved, and if not, they do virtual visits.
"Virtual visits must be approved by a supervisor and are occurring more frequently to ensure we address the needs of the child and family and stay connected as they go through this challenging time," Salim said.
Drug screenings are still being done, and services are being delivered through telehealth as much as possible.
The agency has weekly calls with the Department of Children and Families to discuss and address issued related to COVID 19 and is following its policy and procedures on Viral Outbreak Emergency.
For information on becoming a foster parent, visit childnetswfl.org/how-get-started.
