PUNTA GORDA - In his new book, John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy, admits his role is not what he had planned to do professionally.
After spending six years in the Navy as an explosive ordnance disposal diver, his plan was to go to medical school.
Instead, he found himself running a foster home for teen boys who had failed placements in the Florida foster care system.
For nearly three decades, the facility, then known as AMIkids Crossroads, contracted with the state to provide a home for boys 12 through 17 who were in the juvenile justice system, some with serious arrests.
But in 2013, after Crossroads lost its contract with the state, it became a foster home for teens with behavioral problems who had failed placements in foster care, Davidson explained. It is also now a charter school.
For many, the facility in Punta Gorda was the only stable home some had ever known.
Prior to coming to Crossroads Hope Academy, "about 50% never had a birthday party or Christmas presents," Davidson said.
Davidson decided to write a book about Crossroads, its history, and the boys it's helped along the way. "Fostering Hope: The Story of Crossroads Hope Academy" is available at Amazon as both an ebook and paperback.
He discussed it recently with The Daily Sun.
Q: What inspired you to write "Fostering Hope?"
A: My board chair made me write it!
Q: Does your book include stories about some of the youths who have gone through Hope Academy's doors?
A: Each chapter begins with a story about a youth. Names are changed for obvious reasons. I've kept a journal documenting.
Q: How did you first get involved with Hope Academy?
A: I believe God brought me to AMIkids when I got out of the Navy in 1995. I also believe that when the recession happened in 2012 and Crossroads lost its contract, I believe that God was preparing us to change our mission from juvenile offenders to working with teen foster boys.
Q: How many youths have been at your facility to date?
A: We have just under 480 kids come through our doors since we opened in January of 2013.
Q: Can you share some success stories?
A: Of the 41 boys who have turned 18 with us since we opened, seven went to college, more than 60% got their high school diploma (nationwide less than 50% of foster kids have their high school diploma on time at the age of 18) only one is incarcerated, and only two are homeless (nationwide, 25% of foster boys are homeless by the age of 22, and 20% of foster boys are incarcerated).
Q: What about outside activities such as sports and the necessary equipment?
A: Some have played football and soccer; a few years ago, one won a blue ribbon at the county fair for his photography. (Davidson said Crossroads will pay for the teen's sports and other equipment such as soccer cleats, and in the case of the photographer, a camera, etc.)
Q: What is the biggest challenge you face?
A: Right now it is getting enough volunteers to come and spend time with our boys. People tend to overthink that. I just need them to come out and take an interest in them, listen to them, eat lunch with them — whatever!
Q: How dire is the lack of foster families or places like Crossroads for these kids?
A: We average 93 referrals a month. Our facility is full at 24, and our second facility opening in September will accommodate another 24, for a total of 48. I got a call from a case manager who had 13 middle schoolers with no place to go.
Q: What happens to them if no place is immediately found?
A: They will sleep in offices at foster placement agencies, at places like Children's Network.
Q: What will you do if your book becomes a bestseller?
A: I am donating anything it earns to Crossroads Hope Academy.
