The "Season of Sharing" is here and the Patterson Foundation is challenging Southwest Florida communities to step up and raise money to help families and individuals who are in crisis.
Each time $500,000 is raised by communities in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota until Jan. 31, 2021, the foundation will make an additional $100,000 in contributions.
"Season of Sharing has long proven to be a time-tested, flexible resource to support our neighbors in need,” said Debra Jacobs, foundation president and CEO, in a press release. "This year has emphasized the effect an unforeseen disaster can have on people’s lives and well-being, especially those who are already working hard to make ends meet."
Season of Sharing is a way for neighbors to help neighbors following an unexpected crisis such as a hurricane, Red Tide, economic downturns or a global pandemic.
Funds from the annual campaign are used to cover expenses for basic needs such as rental assistance, utility bills, child care, transportation or food vouchers.
The program was created in 2000 through a partnership between the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Herald-Tribune Media Group.
Season of Sharing has raised over $26 million for more than 35,000 families and individuals in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"Time and again, our caring community has demonstrated its generosity for these families and individuals during Season of Sharing, and The Patterson Foundation cherishes this new opportunity to strengthen the givers who make this impact possible,” Jacobs said.
In previous years, the program would run from November to January, but it was reactivated in March 2020 to provide additional support to individuals and families facing challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Patterson Foundation has contributed $5.6 million since 2010 to Season of Sharing.
To donate go to CFSarasota.org or follow on social media using #SeasonOfSharing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.