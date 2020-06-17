PUNTA GORDA — Four people were arrested after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the 5500 block of Papaya Drive in Punta Gorda Tuesday, the agency reported.
Detectives found Enoch L. Glover Jr., Jonathan A. Dick, and Margo Dunn inside the residence. In the shed, they also found Teddy J. Marshall and Mikaila R. I. McGinnis.
While searching the residence, members of the Narcotics Unit reportedly found about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and 27.7 grams of a wax-like substance that tested positive for THC. There were a total of 29 small, separate wax paper packages of the substance inside two bags, consistent with narcotic sales.
Multiple syringes, scales, and smoking devices were also found in the home, according to a press release.
Inside the shed, detectives found an additional 0.9 grams of loose crystalline substance, which reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. A smoking device and bag with methamphetamine residue and electric and digital scale were also collected, a press release stated.
Dunn was charged with possession with intent to sell THC, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McGinnis was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marshall was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dick was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Glover was issued a notice to appear for the methamphetamine pipe that was located in plain view of the area in which he resides.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.