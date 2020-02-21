Four people were arrested Friday morning after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant around 7 a.m at a home on the 21800 block of Edgewater Drive.

The Narcotics Unit located 12.3 grams of methamphetamine, according to CCSO Spokesperson Skip Conroy. The individuals arrested are listed with their charges below:

Sean Gonyea, 35. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jade Sykes, 34. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deborah Veader, 55. Charge: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Tracey McLean, 53. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

