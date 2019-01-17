A woman who was allegedly promised a car by a Punta Gorda man ended up stranded at his home for 10 days, where she was sexually battered twice, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dudley Summers, 49, of the 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda, was one of four men arrested in four separate sexual battery cases Tuesday.
Summers allegedly showed up at the boathouse where the female victim was staying on Jan. 5, after having multiple conversations about her obtaining a vehicle from him. He claimed he had the car for her to view, according to an arrest affidavit, but when they got to his home, he said the car he was going to give her had been parked at an intersection, where it was towed and scrapped by a local towing company. When she asked for a ride back to the boathouse, he refused.
The next day, she messaged a male friend she’d left at the boathouse on Facebook attempting to get home, and he suggested she call a taxi, which he would pay for. However, every time she tried to leave, Summers became angry, and she was afraid to go, she later told cops.
On the third day, Summers asked the victim to shoot narcotics into his arm while they were in his bedroom, then watched while she shot them into her own arm. Immediately afterward, he raped her, according to an arrest affidavit.
She told cops she went from feeling stranded at his residence to feeling trapped there. His anger escalated, and using narcotics with him was the only thing that calmed him down, she said. Anytime she requested to leave, he would yell at her to “stop, just stop.”
On Jan. 9, her friend wrote her a Facebook message stating, “Thanks for flaking five days in a row.”
She wrote back on Jan. 10 at 12:07 a.m., “You don’t understand,” and, “I’m not safe rob.”
He contacted CCSO asking for a well-being check at Summers’ address, but after a deputy came and spoke with Summers while the victim was inside, he allegedly yelled at her and threatened to kill her friend if he continued to make problems by calling the police. The victim said she was forced to contact the Sheriff’s Office and tell them she was fine, and Summers watched while she spoke with a deputy.
On Jan. 14, Summers ordered her to make food for them and then raped her a second time, according to the affidavit. Afterward, she was thrown into the stove, striking her rib cage and falling to the floor, where she stayed all night.
Between the two sexual crimes, the victim said there was a time she and Summers were in the bedroom and she began to feel lightheaded from shooting up. Then, she said she was suddenly lifted by a rope bound to her wrists, which fed through “i-hooks” and “s-hooks” hanging from the ceiling.
She was lifted to her feet while Summers ran his hands and fingers all over her body, she said. He also allegedly carried and tossed a knife into the air while circling her. She said the knife never touched her, nor was she verbally threatened, but she stated she was very “creeped out.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 15, the victim was able to make her way back to her friend’s boat, and he contacted CCSO. She had a sexual assault examination at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and deputies went to speak with Summers at his home.
He was initially arrested for probable cause related to drug paraphernalia, and after giving a statement to investigators, he was also charged with sexual battery. His bond was set at $52,000 Wednesday.
Three other men charged with sexual battery Tuesday include Alan Brodowsky, 52, of the 1900 block of Redmond St., Port Charlotte; Ulysses Bouie, 32, of the 1900 block of Como St., Port Charlotte; and James M. Brown, 39, of 11000 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood.
Brodowsky is accused of raping a homeless woman after panhandling with her earlier in the day. He allegedly drove around until she didn’t know where they were and told her, “I have a surprise for you and I think you will like it.”
When he stopped the vehicle, he came around to the passenger seat and pushed her into the center console where he sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit. His bond was set at $90,000 Wednesday.
Bouie was charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age, who was living with him at the time. His bond was set at $500,000.
Brown is accused of performing sexual acts on a woman without her consent Sunday. His bond is $30,000.
Help for victims of sexual assault is available in the community. The sexual assault hotline at the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County can be reached at 941-637-0404.
