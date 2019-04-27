Punta Gorda Police officers received a call late Friday morning about a gator believed to be stuck in a sewer drain on Coronado Drive in Punta Gorda. The Punta Gorda Isles homeowner was alerted by a landscaper who said he heard a hissing sound. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown said the alligator looked to be healthy and about 4 to 4 1/2 feet in length. “It happens pretty regularly,” he said. “If they can get in, they can get out. It’s pretty rare they’re actually stuck.” FWC did not remove the gator, as they believed he would be able to get out himself. An officer from FWC and PGPD were scheduled to check on him Friday afternoon and Saturday to ensure he was not in distress and was able to return to the canal. Homeowner Majorie Haun said, “That was interesting, I thought I better call anyway. I didn’t know how big it was— I’m glad they came.” Haun said she hardly ever sees gators in the canal by her house, though her neighbor across the street had one in their sewer drain a year or two ago. According to FWC, alligator courtship begins in April, and mating occurs in May and June. Eggs are typically deposited in late June, early July and hatched in mid-August to early September. To report nuisance alligators to FWC, call866-392-428
