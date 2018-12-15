PUNTA GORDA — On a day when Santa Claus paid a surprise visit to Punta Gorda Council chambers, four Charlotte County students were recognized in the Police Department’s Do the Right Thing program.
Santa came bursting into the room following the Pledge of Allegiance, bells ringing and ho-ho’s resounding. He told the honorees they had easily made his nice list, and then in a grand gesture, granted everyone in the room nice-list status. Sighs of relief were audible. A candy cane giveaway followed.
The four students were honored by the program for a tandem act of quick thinking, an act of understanding and an act of sharing – all from the heart. Created 23 years ago, Do the Right Thing has recognized more than 1,000 students in the Charlotte County School District for acts of bravery, honesty, helping other students and athletic and academic achievements.
Ja’Ma Washington, 18, a senior at the Academy, and Mike Powell, 15, an Academy sophomore, teamed up to help a suddenly ill girl reach the nurse’s station and medical help.
Ja’Ma was in a hallway at the Academy when he saw a girl was about to pass out.
“I caught her before she hit her head,” he recalled after the ceremony Thursday. He carried her toward the nurse’s office until the strain became too much and handed her off to Mike.
“I was just coming back from the media room,” Mike said. “When I saw Ja’Ma, I dropped all my books, grabbed the girl, and started running.”
They got her to the nurse’s station, where the girl received appropriate medical treatment.
Dylan Jones, 10, a fifth-grader at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, immediately understood the gravity of the situation when a classmate wished to harm himself, promptly notifying school officials.
Marissa Mead, 8, a third-grader at Deep Creek Elementary, brought signs into school for each student in the class. They were desk-top signs with motivational messages. Each sign had a specific message personalized to the student.
Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke was joined by council members Lynne Matthews, Debby Carey and Jaha Cummings in the audience. The ceremony also was attended by City Manager Howard Kunik and several others active in the community, schools or police department. The students received trophies, goodie bags and a key to the city of Punta Gorda.
Santa stayed for the entire program, ringing his bells in appreciation as each of the student’s accomplishment was recounted.
“We got a chance to talk to you before the ceremony, and what I learned was you have a lot in common,” Prafke told the students. “You like to help others, and it comes from the heart.”
