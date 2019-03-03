Four teens were charged in connection with a car burglary spree in North Port Saturday night that may have involved more than 40 vehicles.
The North Port Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the burglaries happened in the Kenvil Drive area near Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Police set up a perimeter and, with the help of K-9 tracking, arrested four suspects whose names were not immediately released Sunday. The suspects face charges including armed vehicle burglary, criminal mischief and drug possession, according to police.
Police urge residents in the area to check their vehicles. Anyone who believes they have been a victim or who has any information can call the NPPD at 941-429-7300.
