PORT CHARLOTTE - A four-vehicle crash tied up traffic around 10:15 a.m. Sunday along northbound U.S. 41 just south of the Kings Highway intersection in Port Charlotte.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that there were no fatalities, but serious injuries resulted from the crash. The FHP crash report and additional details on the injuries were unavailable Sunday afternoon.

All northbound lanes were reopened before noon. 

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

