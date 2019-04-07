PORT CHARLOTTE - A four-vehicle crash tied up traffic around 10:15 a.m. Sunday along northbound U.S. 41 just south of the Kings Highway intersection in Port Charlotte.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported that there were no fatalities, but serious injuries resulted from the crash. The FHP crash report and additional details on the injuries were unavailable Sunday afternoon.
All northbound lanes were reopened before noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.