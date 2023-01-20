PORT CHARLOTTE - Four women were arrested on Thursday in connection with an undercover investigation into prostitution.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Friday afternoon, calling the investigation "Operation Chronic Pain."
PORT CHARLOTTE - Four women were arrested on Thursday in connection with an undercover investigation into prostitution.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued a news release Friday afternoon, calling the investigation "Operation Chronic Pain."
The four suspects, arrested at four different establishments, were identified as:
• Ru Shui Dan, 51, of Venice (Tai Chi Massage)
• Shan Qin, 65, of Flushing, New York (Lotus Massage)
• Liu Longju, 48, of unknown address (Golden Massage)
• Qiangwei Dong, 49, of North Miami, (Calla Massage)
All four suspects have been charged with engaging in or soliciting prostitution, as well as receiving citations for violations of the state health code.
In addition, Longju was also charged with one count of misrepresenting herself as a licensed masseur.
Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the news release that there are still open cases involving "several individuals" that CCSO is attempting to locate.
"We know what you’re doing and how you operate," Prummell warned in the release. "Be forewarned, it’s only a matter of time. It is our duty to protect our citizens and we will not tolerate any type of sex trafficking within our county lines."
The investigation was conducted by CCSO's Narcotics Unit and Warrants Unit, focusing on local establishments claiming to be massage parlors. They were assisted by the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force and the Florida Department of Health, with the goal of looking into reports of prostitution and "potential human trafficking."
Authorities said each of the four suspects were identified after CCSO received "numerous tips" regarding criminal activity at self-identified massage parlors.
"Many of these businesses are fronts for illegal prostitution operations which unfortunately happens throughout the country," the news release read.
CCSO also published a video on their Youtube channel, showing each of the suspects being handcuffed by deputies.
CCSO Community Affairs Supervisor Skip Conroy noted in the video legitimate massage therapists exist in Charlotte County and prospective patients should feel free to seek them out.
"We encourage you to seek licensed and certified professionals," Conroy said in the video.
One of the supects, Qiangwei Dong, was previously arrested on Jan. 3 for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual acts for pay without her client's consent.
When confronted by deputies at the time, according to her previous arrest report, Dong claimed the client was the one who pressured her into prostitution. Despite her claim, deputies determined her to be the aggressor and charged her with two counts of prostitution and one count of battery.
Authorities noted in the news release Dong had been charged five separate times since Oct. 7 last year for alleged acts at her business location.
Dong and Longju are currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond. Dan has since been released on $500 bond, while Qin was released on $1,000 total bond.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.