At their April meeting the American Association of University Women (AAUW)’s Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch, finished a “Gator Bonnet” spring party basket to raffle for scholarships for girls attending AAUW-FL TechTrek summer STEM programs. AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW branch meets the second Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. Seated, from left, are Georgia Narsavage, Kathy Campanario, and Mary Fleenor. Standing, from left, are Barbara Neitzke, Karen Noonan, Ruth Hanlon, and Jen Verreaux.
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of American Association of University Women has awarded $1,500 scholarships to four Charlotte County women.
Since 1977, the organization has awarded over $66,000 to at least 74 women who have returned to college to complete their degrees, said president Karen Noonan.
In order to raise money for scholarships and its programs, the nonprofit AAUW raffles off gift baskets at meetings, holds various fundraisers, and assists at Bingo games.
For the April meeting, members donned “Gator bonnets” and raffled off a themed basket.
“It’s a quirky Florida law that Bingo parlors have to give part of their proceeds to nonprofits, so we assist at the games,” Noonan said.
In exchange, the AAUW chapter receives money toward its scholarships and programs.
The AAUW branch supports STEM programs for girls in grades sixth through eighth; a one-week summer Tech Trek camp at two Florida universities for seventh graders, and an eight-week summer virtual StemEd camp for high school girls, said Noonan.
“From 2014 through 2021, AAUW/PGPC branch has provided over $10,000 in scholarship funds for 22 Charlotte County Public School girls to participate,” she said.
The branch is hosting an awards ceremony in May for the latest college scholarship recipients. Three are pursuing careers in nursing, and one is majoring in psychology, said Noonan.
The branch also has a SMART WORK program which assists women who are negotiating salaries for a new job, promotion, or pay raise in the work force.
AAUW is a nonprofit organization, and membership is open to anyone holding an associate’s degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university.
