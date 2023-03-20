Gage Jackson

Gage Jackson was last seen at his apartment on Jones Loop Road on March 19, 2019. Jackson, 19, was dropped off by a friend after working his shift at Peace River Seafood, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. On March 30, 2019, a boater spotted a body in Prairie Creek, which was later identified as Jackson.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Gage Jackson, 19, was reported missing by his family on March 20, 2019.

He was found dead in Prairie Creek 10 days later.


