PORT CHARLOTTE — Gage Jackson, 19, was reported missing by his family on March 20, 2019.
He was found dead in Prairie Creek 10 days later.
SWFL Crime Stoppers announced on Saturday an anonymous donor is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in Jackson's case.
Crime Stoppers itself is offering $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Jackson was last seen alive on March 19, 2019. A friend had just dropped him off at his apartment on Washington Loop Road. That afternoon, he had just finished a shift at the Peace River Seafood restaurant.
SWFL Crime Stoppers first reported the anonymous donor providing reward money for Jackson's case in June 2019, starting at $10,000.
The amount offered by the donor has steadily increased since then without an arrest being made in the case.
Jackson's family has described him as an "avid outdoorsman" who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dirt bike racing.
Rene' Jackson, Gage's grandmother, wrote in an email on Monday that no cause of death was revealed from an autopsy of his body.
However, she said that the family is certain that it was a homicide due to the gap in time before his body was found and "unofficial comments" from law enforcement.
Rene' Jackson alleged she is aware of potential suspects. One died in a car crash; another is still alive, she wrote.
"But because no cause of death, and no proof, only someone coming forward who knows something will break this case," Rene' Jackson wrote in her email.
She also noted Gage's mother holds an annual family event to commemorate her son, and the family stays in regular contact with both the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and SWFL Crime Stoppers.
There is also a public, handmade memorial to Jackson on Washington Loop Road by the bridge over Prairie Creek, near where his body was retrieved.
"Of course, we don’t need that to remember Gage," Rene' Jackson wrote.
Members of the public with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.
