The Fourth of July holiday fell on a Sunday, but is observed today by most local, state and federal government offices. Here's what may or may not be affected by the holiday:
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
• Garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda customers: No change in service.
• Utilities Department (Water & Sewer) customer service: closed. You can still pay your bill at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (under the Departments menu click the Utilities link). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County): closed.
• Zemel Road Landfill: open.
• Libraries: closed.
• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: open.
• J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park: closed.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, Centennial Park Recreation Center, Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center and Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center: closed.
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center: open.
• Pools: open.
• Charlotte County Transit: closed.
SARASOTA COUNTY
• Garbage collection: No change in service.
• SCAT administration office and Downtown Transfer customer service window: closed.
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities: closed.
• Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County: closed.
• Sarasota County's Chemical Collection Centers in Sarasota and Venice, admin offices at the Central County Landfill: closed. In addition, the Re-Uz-It Shop remains closed to the public at this time due to COVID-19.
• Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center in Nokomis: open.
• SCAT bus and SCAT plus service, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze: normal hours.
DESOTO COUNTY
Arcadia and county offices will be closed Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.