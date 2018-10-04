Although Amira Fox won the Republican primary for State Attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit and faces no Democratic opponent, her name will still appear on the ballot for the general election in November.
Fox faces write-in candidate Joseph Hoffman, a Fort Myers attorney. Hoffman has raised no money and does not immediately appear to be campaigning.
His filing closed the primary to registered Democrats, so only Republicans could vote between Fox and her former opponent in the primary, Chris Crowley.
Attempts to reach Hoffman for comment were unsuccessful.
Currently serving as Chief Assistant State Attorney, Fox began her career as a prosecutor in 1990. She worked as the office head in Hendry, Glades and Collier counties before leaving in 2002 for a decade in private practice.
In 2012, current State Attorney Stephen Russell asked her to come back to the office as Deputy Chief State Attorney, serving as head of the Homicide Unit and Economic Crimes Unit, as well as overseeing public corruption, police shootings, and other specialty cases. She has been in her current position since 2014.
While Fox is still on the ballot, she said she will continue to connect with voters, talking with them about what is important to them and explaining her platform, which remains the same as it was during the primary.
“My biggest priority for the State Attorney’s Office remains the safety of our community,” Fox said. “I will continue work with law enforcement to maintain our low crime rate and vigorously prosecute dangerous offenders. I also will be focusing on tackling drug addiction and mental health issues through the use of specialty courts and will always look for new and innovative ways to tackle crime.”
Fox came under fire during the primary for an ethics complaint alleging she had been campaigning during working hours under the guise of community outreach. Fox told the Sun^p previously she always used annual leave when campaigning.
“The complaints filed against me are false and baseless and I am confident they will be dismissed,” she said.
The Florida Commission on Ethics does not confirm or deny whether complaints have been filed until the commission rules one way or another. A spokesperson would not confirm the complaint when contacted recently by the Sun^p.
