Work continues to upgrade the energy grid in the region.
Florida Power & Light Co., in a recent news release, discussed its plans to help North Port, Punta Gorda and Venice residents from "day-to-day reliability" to "improve resiliency" when severe weather strikes.
“We understand how much our customers depend on the critical service we provide," FPL CEO/Chairman Eric Silagy stated in the news release. "That’s why our team works tirelessly to continuously improve the energy grid across our service area – from Miami to Pensacola.”
Tropical weather is on their minds as hurricane season officially starts June 1.
“We know that in Florida it’s not a matter of if, but when, the next storm will impact our state," Silagy stated in the news release. "Our disciplined infrastructure and technology investments are improving day-to-day service for customers and helping us speed restoration after a storm.”
FPL bullet-pointed improvements completed or set for area cities during 2022.
In North Port, it has:
• 57 "Storm Secure Underground" projects planned.
• Strengthened four main power lines, including ones critical for communities to recover after storms.
• Cut back vegetation and trees along about 450 miles of power lines.
• Inspected more than 18,000 North Port power poles in an eight-year inspection cycle; making sure the meet FPL standards or are replaced as needed.
• Inspected 26 main power lines using technology "to detect issues before they cause a power interruption."
"Strengthening power poles, maintaining trees and vegetation near power lines, installing smart grid technology, regularly inspecting equipment and undergrounding neighborhood power lines in targeted areas have helped improve service reliability by 45% for FPL customers over the past decade," the news release stated. "FPL’s Storm Secure Underground Pilot Program, launched in 2018, has completed about 600 neighborhood projects through the end of 2021, and FPL plans to bring the benefits of undergrounding to more neighborhoods across Florida in the future."
In Venice, it has:
• Strengthened five main power lines.
• Cut back vegetation and trees along more than 800 miles of power lines.
• Inspected nearly 7,500 power poles in Venice in an eight-year inspection cycle; making sure the meet FPL standards or are replaced as needed.
• Inspected 83 main power lines with infrared technology.
2022 improvements in the Punta Gorda area
In Punta Gorda, it has:
• Cut back vegetation and trees along more than along about 250 miles of power lines.
• Inspected more than 2,500 power poles in Punta Gorda in an eight-year inspection cycle; making sure the meet FPL standards or are replaced as needed.
• Installed "smart grid technology" to "help detect problems and restore service faster when outages occur."
• Inspected 20 main power lines with infrared technology.
FPL talks about the improvements since the 2004-05 hurricane season through the region.
Among them are:
• Strengthening 45 main power lines from Venice to Punta Gorda.
• Inspecting or cutting trees and vegetation of more than 6,500 miles near power lines in the region.
• Inspecting all of its 124,437 power poles every eight years.
The news release also spoke about FPL's use of new technologies.
"Drones and robots are used to conduct regular assessments and locate potential power issues to fix many problems before they affect customers," it stated. "Intelligent devices can automatically redirect power, self-heal and eliminate or minimize customers affected - resulting in more than 10 million outages avoided over the last decade."
FPL stated the year 2021 was the year of the fewest outages in the company's history.
“We continue to deploy innovative and industry-leading solutions that improve the grid – investments that are paying off for our customers,” FPL Vice President for Power Delivery Manny Miranda stated in the news release. “We are always looking for new ways to enhance the reliability of our service. From examining lessons learned from past storms to incorporating new advancements, we are seeing the value of our efforts every day.”
