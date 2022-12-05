PORT CHARLOTTE — Florida Light & Power “elves,” along with several firefighters, were working hard on Monday afternoon, creating a winter wonderland to surprise a Charlotte County family.
Justin Hessinger and his wife, Leah, an U.S. Army veteran and trauma nurse, were nominated by the National Guard.
Justin Hessinger currently serves in the Florida National Guard. He has been deployed to the Middle East, where he served for 10 months, and continues to participate in various activations, including natural disasters. He didn’t get to spend Christmas with his family last year.
“They have sacrificed so much for our community to help us keep safe,” said Charlotte Miller, external affairs manager for FPL Southwest Florida. “They deserve this recognition.”
Leah Hessinger knew about the surprise, but Justin and their two children, Faith, 14, and Carter, 5, did not.
“I am quite shocked to say the least,” Justin said. “This is very nice. I wondered why my wife was driving us around aimlessly for the past hour.”
Leah said the decorations were beautiful.
“This display is amazing — it was a challenge keeping him away from decorating this year,” she said.
The energy-efficient winter wonderland is comprised of thousands of LED lights and solar-powered decor, including a 6-foot-tall inflatable Santa Claus dressed in military attire.
“The display is theirs to keep, so they can put it up year after year,” Miller said.
FPL volunteer Christian Padron said this is the third volunteer event he’s helped out with this year. Others included creating a butterfly garden at a Sarasota school and distributing back-to-school supplies to kids.
“It’s so worth it to see the joy on people’s faces,” he said.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo thanked Justin and Leah for their service.
“I think it’s great that we’re all here to honor our veterans,” Tiseo said.
FPL volunteer Jennifer Huber spent the afternoon putting white snowflake stickers on windows at the Hessinger home.
“It’s important to give back to the community and this family has given so much to our country,” Huber said. “After the hurricane, I think we all need something to lift our spirits.”
Justin Hessinger has been a Charlotte County firefighter for seven years. Several of his co-workers helped decorate the house on Monday.
Firefighters Booker Washington and Jon Jenson — no strangers to ladders — took on the job of decorating the tall palm trees.
“We’d do about anything for this family,” Washington said.
The Hessingers were also presented with gifts and a $1,000 gift card from Home Depot.
“This marks the 15th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their service to the community,” spokesperson Katie Kiselewski said.
