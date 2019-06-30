Don't be surprised to see more Florida Power & Light trucks around Punta Gorda Isles in the coming months as part of their hardening project.
The work begins today and is expected to run through Oct. 31; however, it could take until the end of the year due to weather, according to FPL.
The project is divided into phases to allow some of the work to be completed sooner than other phases.
The aim of the project is to strengthen FPL facilities and power lines, which means fewer outages due to storms.
There will be black plastic screening placed around the poles for erosion control when removing and setting the new poles in place.
Hardened power lines perform 40 percent better in day-to-day operations than power lines that are not hardened, according to an April 2019 FPL press release about the project.
Projects like this are already part of the rates customers currently pay, so there will not be any change in residents' power bills.
