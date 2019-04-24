Four major hurricanes — Charley, Ivan, Jeanne and Francis — ravaged Florida in 2004 but it was after Hurricane Wilma, in 2005, that Florida Power & Light really embarked on a continuing process of hardening its grid statewide.
Nearly $4 billion later, spokesperson Bill Orlove said, the effort has been a major success.
Wilma knocked out power to 3.2 million FPL customers, he said, and it took 18 days to restore electricity to all of them.
Hurricane Irma, in September of 2017, left 4.4 million people without power, and they were all back online in just 10 days, he said.
That’s a result of replacing wooden poles with concrete or wood/concrete ones — wind- rated to 130 mph locally; spacing them closer together; putting wires underground; installing “smart switches” that can automatically reroute power and alert crews to where there are problems; and trimming trees away from power lines.
Trees are the No. 1 cause of outages, Orlove said, and after a tropical storm also are an obstacle in the way of crews trying to make repairs.
FPL crews and subcontractors are in the Venice area right now working on making the grid more durable and clearing vegetation from power lines. However, the company can only trim within its easement, not on private property.
With hurricane season a little more than a month away, this is the time for people to get their own trimming done, as well as to update their hurricane plan, or create one, Orlove said.
“We all need to play our part,” he said.
If you’re doing your own trimming, stay at least 10 feet away from the power lines, he advised.
The highest priority in hardening the grid is to try to ensure that facilities performing critical functions — hospitals, police and fire stations — either don’t lose power or can have it restored as quickly as possible. Other customers on the same lines benefit as well.
Next are businesses that residents need early access to: gas stations and grocery stores, for example.
Post-storm, work begins at substations, then fans outward, Orlove said.
The first step might be reassembling the substation itself. About half of FPL’s more than 600 substations in the state have monitors that alert to a potential flooding risk, at which point crews will remove the expensive equipment to save it.
The future of hurricane hardening is underground, though.
FPL has begun a three-year pilot program called the Storm Secure Underground Program to find less-expensive ways to bury power lines.
One is to drill a small hole, snake the power line through it via directional boring and bring it back out 50 feet away. The holes are then patched, leaving virtually no sign work was done, Orlove said.
Venice isn’t part of the program, he said, though parts of Sarasota are. Too much of Venice is in a floodplain, he said.
Nearly 40 percent of FPL’s 68,000 miles of distribution power lines are already underground, according to a company press statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.