Weather and equipment permitting, Florida Power and Light will be conducting overhead utility work in Punta Gorda in the Charlotte Park area on Wednesday through Thursday.
As a result, sections of roadways along Aqui Esta Drive and Magdalina Drive will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In a Punta Gorda press release, closure of the following roads was reported:
• Aqui Esta Drive between Bayberry Ave. and Bamboo Court
• Magdalina Drive near West End Drive
Each section of the roads will be closed. According to the press release, detours and impact to traffic are anticipated due to the work.
Message boards, detours and flagging personnel with be present to assist with traffic control.
When driving in the area, visitors and residents of Punta Gorda have been encouraged to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the rights of way.
