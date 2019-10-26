FPL wants $274 million in customer reimbursement for Hurricane Dorian preparations

Dorian leveled the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm but never approached us in Southwest Florida.
The outer bands in early September whipped across the east coast ... but the storm never made landfall.
And yet, Florida Power and Light plans to ask its customers to pay hundreds of millions.
The question is, for what?
Gregory Cain of Fort Myers said his house never even saw rain, but FPL spent $274 million to prepare for Dorian, the company insists. “If we weren’t hit, we shouldn’t be charged for it,” he said.
The Florida utility giant with 5 million customer accounts brought line crews from other states and that price soared because they came during Labor Day weekend.
“It would have been irresponsible for FPL to take a wait-and-see approach to a hurricane,” FPL spokesperson Jeff Ostermayer said.
Linda Austin, who lives in Fort Myers, wants to know how they could rack up such a bill and expect her to pay.
“I think it’s terrible; I think that we get charged enough money for electricity and air-conditioning and all that to have it go up,” she said.
But FPL is a monopoly, a very profitable one at that. The company reported $588 million in profits in the first quarter of this year.
And its customers can’t choose another power company.
FPL still must formally request permission to add the charge to its customers. The Florida Public Service Commission will have the final say.
FPL got permission to add a surcharge after Hurricane Matthew in late September 2016—customers paid a little over $40 over the course of a year.
The utility initially planned to ask for a surcharge after Irma in 2017 but instead used federal tax savings to cover its costs.
