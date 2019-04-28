That may not be who you think it is.
In 2018, Charlotte County reported 1,238 cases of fraud.
This makes Charlotte County, or the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area (MSA), the 26th highest metropolitan area nationally for fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network data for 2018.
This averaged to about 694 reports per 100,000 people in the population.
The MSA for the North Port- Sarasota-Bradenton area ranked 34th for fraud with 5,208 reports in 2018. This averaged to roughly 661 reports per 100,000 people in the population.
These rankings are out of the 384 MSAs identified by the U.S. Census Bureau, putting both areas in the top 10% for reported fraud nationally.
The Federal Trade Commission collects consumer reports regarding fraud, identity theft and other consumer protection issues. In 2018, the commission received nearly 3 million consumer reports, with 1.4 million of these being fraud reports.
Of the 1.4 million fraud reports, people reported losing nearly $1.48 billion to fraud.
And, Florida is one of the top three states for fraud reports, according to the FTC, with 85,926 reports and a total loss of $85.4 million.
Impostor scams are the top report category in 2018, making up 535,000 reports nationally and 32,898 statewide. Nearly one in five of those reported a dollar loss, totaling nearly $488 million lost to these scams.
In these scams, a scammer pretends to be someone you trust to convince you to send them money.
“We do our best to educate our residents on current scams and arm them with information to prevent victimization,” said Katie Heck, a spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. “While the scam may vary, the request for funds is most often made by asking the victim to obtain prepaid gift cards. No government agency or legitimate business will call and request payment in this manner.”
There were 337 complaints of impostor scams from Charlotte County, and 1,325 from the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA.
In order to get a consumer’s money, scammers come in many different forms. Some common scams are romance scams, people falsely claiming to be the government, a relative in distress, a well-known business or a technical support expert.
Younger people reported losing money to fraud more often than older people. Out of all reports received by the FTC last year, 43 percent of those were from people in their 20s, while only 15 percent of reports came from people in their 70s.
However, when people in their 70s did lose money, the amount tended to be higher, with a median loss of $751, compared to $400 to people in their 20s.
