Police volunteers distribute helmets to students at the Bike Safety event in 2022.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Keoni Kau, the 15-year-old killed while riding his bicycle Tuesday in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Children can win a free bike at Port Charlotte High School’s second Bike Safety Event set for Saturday.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gregory Kalosis said this year’s event has been moved outdoors to the Port Charlotte High School football field in anticipation of a larger crowd and increased community interest.
The event was first held last year in part as a memorial for Keoni Kau, 15, who was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle across U.S. 41 in Murdock in February 2022.
In addition to giving away 20 free bikes, there will be free food for kids and adults. Free equipment such as helmets will be given away, and there will be helmet fittings and raffle giveaways.
Featured this year will be a “bike rodeo,” in which community policing officers will guide students around a course while teaching them about bike safety.
“A-1 Towing wanted to donate 20 bikes, but Walmart wanted to donate, too, so A-1 let Walmart donate five,” Kalosis said with a laugh, explaining how the two companies had a gift-giving “tug of war.”
A-1 Towing owner Andrew Shields was the first to step up to the plate to offer bicycles, he said.
In the event of rain, all but the bike rodeo will be held in the cafeteria.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Free breakfast will be offered by Panera Bread and Dunkin’ Donuts, which will provide coffee and doughnuts. There will also be free ice cream.
Lunch will be offered by Uncle Nick’s Pizza and Zaxby’s.
The event ends at noon.
On display will be the CCSO’s SWAT tank, marine boat and K9 officer and dog.
Other agencies attending are the Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation along with Charlotte County Fire and EMS, which will display a ladder truck and ambulance, Kalosis said.
The Bike Safety Event “is a trifecta between the Charlotte County Public Schools district, Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office,” Kalosis said.
