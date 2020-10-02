Champ’s Cafe will be offering free breakfast and free lunch meals to students of Charlotte High and Lemon Bay High schools effective Monday, in addition to the other 18 schools in the county already receiving free breakfast and free lunch via CEP, the Community Eligibility Provision.
Families are encouraged to apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits now so that when the program ends on Dec. 23, the student customers’ eligibilities will be all set for service on Jan. 4, 2021.
Beginning Tuesday, Charlotte Virtual Students will be eligible to pick up meals curbside two times a week at five school locations between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Champ’s Cafe will be offering refrigerated and frozen food and providing meal preparation instructions. This program concludes on Dec. 22.
The sites open on Tuesdays and Fridays to families whose children are not registered to a brick and mortar school are: LA Ainger Middle, Port Charlotte High, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Peace River Elementary and Punta Gorda Middle School.
These free meals to students are thanks to USDA allowing districts to switch to the Summer Food Service Program due to the COVID-19 challenges districts, students and families face.
All children in Sarasota County can get free breakfast and lunch from now until Dec. 31.
For questions or special requests, contact the Sarasota County Schools Food and Nutrition team at 941-486-2199.
