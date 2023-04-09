VENICE — The planned expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency at the end of the day May 11 will affect a number of programs, though people who don’t get infected probably will feel little to no impact.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, HHS.gov, “historic investments” in fighting the virus resulting in a 92% decline in daily cases, a more than 80% decline in deaths and a nearly 80% decline in hospitalizations are the reason to now “transition away from the emergency phase.”
Another factor, it says, is that Congress hasn’t authorized funds to purchase additional vaccine or treatments.
Where it’s likely to make a difference for the most people is in testing for COVID.
During the declared emergency, private insurers have been required to cover testing — both over-the-counter and through a lab — without a copay. The requirement will end as of May 11, HHS says, though insurers could elect to continue that level of coverage.
Medicare beneficiaries who participate in Part B still won’t have a cost for lab tests but will pay for over-the-counter tests.
Medicaid programs will have to cover the full cost of testing through Sept. 30, 2024, according to HHS. After then, it says, it will depend on state regulations.
HHS.gov says that the federal government may still supply free tests from the national stockpile, but that depends on the supply and other resources.
Vaccination is considered a preventive health service under most private health plans, HHS says, so they will continue to cover it with no copay.
As with testing, Medicare Part B participants will have no copay for vaccination and Medicaid beneficiaries will be fully covered through Sept. 30, 2024.
The Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing another booster for people 65 and older or who have a compromised immune system, but hasn’t issued a final decision. It would need approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well.
The biggest financial impact will be on people who need treatment.
While those with Medicaid coverage will have no cost through Sept. 30, 2024, people on private insurance and Medicare will have copays as they would for other medication or treatment, HHS says.
The end of the declaration won’t have an effect on any emergency use authorizations approved during the pandemic, or affect the FDA’s ability to issue new ones, the website says.
By the numbers
After weeks of fairly steady decline, the state’s COVID-19 numbers ticked up in the Weekly Situation Report published March 31.
There were 9,232 new cases for the week beginning March 23, an increase of 697 over the previous week, while the positivity rate rose to 9.2%, up from 8.3%. It was the first time in a month the rate was over 9%.
The number of cases had gone down in nine of the 10 weeks prior and the rate had decreased in eight out of 10, remaining the same for two consecutive weeks in January.
Both statistics rose during the week beginning Feb. 17 before starting to decline again, until the week beginning March 24.
The number of vaccine doses administered dipped to just 10,355, of which 6,207 were second or booster shots.
The state’s vaccination level had been at 73% for five weeks before sliding down a percentage point in the most recent status report.
Of the Florida’s 67 counties, 22 reported a higher rate of cases per 100,000 population than the state’s 40.8, with Hardee County the highest at 58.3.
Sarasota County (54.3) and Charlotte County (51.6) were both in that group.
No statistics were given for three counties — Jefferson, Lafayette and Liberty.
There were 29 counties with a higher positivity rate than the state’s 9.2%, and two tied it.
Sarasota County’s rate was 14.2.%, though CovidActNow lowered its community risk level to “low” Friday.
Charlotte’s rate was 10.4%, and it’s also rated at low community risk, as is the state as a whole.
At 16.1%, Bay County had the highest rate.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID census was 36 patients Friday, the same as two weeks earlier, with three patients in the ICU, also the same.
Its seven-day infection rate was unchanged at 7.4% and it reported no COVID deaths in the last two weeks.
