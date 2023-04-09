Coronavirus

VENICE — The planned expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency at the end of the day May 11 will affect a number of programs, though people who don’t get infected probably will feel little to no impact.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, HHS.gov, “historic investments” in fighting the virus resulting in a 92% decline in daily cases, a more than 80% decline in deaths and a nearly 80% decline in hospitalizations are the reason to now “transition away from the emergency phase.”


   
