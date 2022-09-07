PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is aiming to combat suicide risk by offering free crisis counseling.
The announcement comes just after authorities reported the death of a 47-year-old man on the U.S. 41 southbound bridge Tuesday. The man was deemed to have died from suicide by hanging.
Kelly Pomerville, director of marketing and public relations for CBHC, stated in a Wednesday news release that it was important for community members to know that they do not grieve alone.
"Studies show that suicides may increase as much as 10 percent after a higher-profile suicide, and we don't want that to happen in our community," Pomerville said in the release. "We hope anyone that feels affected by this tragedy in any way seeks help.”
The release noted that even people who were not directly related to the victim may still "struggle with feelings of shock, sadness, depression, or simply feel overwhelmed."
Crisis therapies will be available at Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Community members are welcome to attend and receive crisis counseling.
"If you or someone you love is contemplating suicide, don't wait; seek help immediately by calling 911 or reaching out to the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline to connect with a trained crisis counselor," the release read.
People seeking confidential support can call or text 988 to reach the Hotline at all hours, or chat at 988lifeline.org.
In the news release, CBHC stated its organization treats more than 3,000 children and a total of 12,000 residents each year for mental illnesses, behavioral disorders, or substance abuse disorders.
