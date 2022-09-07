U.S. 41 death investigation

Authorities gather on U.S. 41’s Peace River bridge early Tuesday, during a death investigation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is aiming to combat suicide risk by offering free crisis counseling.

The announcement comes just after authorities reported the death of a 47-year-old man on the U.S. 41 southbound bridge Tuesday. The man was deemed to have died from suicide by hanging.


