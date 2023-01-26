#6. Opioid overdose

- Odds of dying: 1 in 67

American deaths from opioid overdoses have been rising for the better part of a decade, with 2021 having 80,816 opioid-related deaths, up more than 10,000 from 2020.

Opioid deaths cut across all levels of American society, all ages, and economic statuses with deaths particularly on the rise in rural areas.

Education about opioid risks and improved access to health care and substance abuse prevention are effective ways of preventing opioid deaths, but the epidemic remains a lethal scourge.

 Steve Heap // Shutterstock

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in August launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program — touted as the first of its kind in the nation — in response to what he called a public health crisis. At the time, the state had reported more than 2,000 opioid overdoses in 2022.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments