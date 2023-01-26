PORT CHARLOTTE - The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is offering free Narcan kits as part of a statewide initiative to prevent opioid overdoses.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in August launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program — touted as the first of its kind in the nation — in response to what he called a public health crisis. At the time, the state had reported more than 2,000 opioid overdoses in 2022.
"This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state," a news release stated. "Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose."
Each kit consists of two naloxone nasal sprays that can be administered without a medical professional present.
“This new access to life saving medication is another part of our coordinated efforts in Charlotte County to improve services and break the cycle of addiction,” Charlotte County's DOH health officer Dr. Joseph Pepe said.
Naloxone, known under the brand name Narcan, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and can restore consciousness and breathing within minutes of being administered.
The kits are available at the DOH-Charlotte office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Naloxone is also available at DOH offices in Sarasota and DeSoto counties:
• 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota
• 6950 Outreach Way, North Port
• 1031 East Oak St., Arcadia
Anyone requesting the kits must meet eligibility:
• Must be 18 or older
• Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose
• Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose
In addition to the kit, anyone picking one up will also receive educational material, referrals and information about substance abuse intervention.
"Increasing access to Naloxone is a critical component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care," the news release states. "Providing Naloxone through county health departments will increase support to individuals across the state dealing with substance use disorder and help prevent overdose deaths in Florida."
The DOH is offering the kits in conjunction with the Florida Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, which works to distribute naloxone kits to families, friends or caregivers of someone at risk of an overdose.
This is in addition to the DOH's Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support, known has the HEROS program, which provides free naloxone to emergency response agencies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.