When summer break starts for students, many families across Charlotte County struggle to feed their kids without consistent school lunches.
Charlotte County Public Schools devised a solution to continue to feed local children ages 18 and under with Champs on Wheels, or the COW.
Free sack lunches, provided by Champs Cafe, will be delivered five days a week to local youth libraries for kids to take home.
"We are hoping to bring families together for a meal and incorporate literacy elements," said Hana Brown, youth service librarian at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Mondays through Fridays, from June 9 to July 28, with the exception of July 5, the COW will stop at the Mid-County Regional Library from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and at the Port Charlotte Public Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The COW will also stop at the Hampton Point Apartments, 2511 Luther Road, from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Both the Mid-County Regional Library and the Port Charlotte Public Library will offer a “grab and go” craft kit or activity for children to take home with their lunch.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for libraries to connect with families who may be in need," said Albert Municino, library supervisor of the Port Charlotte Public Library. "Many families in the area will be able to take advantage of this service."
The libraries will offer other opportunities for students in the summer. Port Charlotte Public Library, 2250 Aaron St., will also offer additional activities for Wild Wednesdays until 12:30 p.m. in June and July.
Mid-County Regional Library will offer educational animal videos for Film Fridays at 10:30 a.m. in June and July.
The Englewood Charlotte Public Library, at 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood, will have free snacks provided by Charlotte County Public Schools at 2 p.m. June 15-18.
The goal is to combine free lunches with a learning experience to keep kids' minds active outside of school.
Meals are also available for curbside pickup at the following locations:
• Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave., from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, June 9-July 28.
• Vineland Elementary School, at 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, June 9-June 30.
• Port Charlotte High School, at 18200 Cochran Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, June 9-July 28.
For more information, call Champs Cafe Office at 941-575-5400, ext. 1419 or 1407.
