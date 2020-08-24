PORT CHARLOTTE — In support of students returning to school in Charlotte County, free coronavirus testing will be available this week at Charlotte Sports Park.
Students 5 years old and older can be tested at the park located at 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte, according to a Florida Department of Health press release.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian or parent.
Testing will be available between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and is provided by the DOH in Charlotte County in collaboration with Charlotte County Emergency Management.
Appointments are not required but can be made for Tuesday and Thursday by visiting coadfl.org.
No same-day appointments will be available online but same-day onsite registration is available.
The testing is a "drive-thru" service, meaning that all individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested).
Results may take 7-10 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.