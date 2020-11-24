If you're worried about not being able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner for your family this year, or you just don't want to eat alone, don't fear — there are several churches, businesses and other organizations that are offering meals.
• First Baptist Church of North Port, 8000 Dorothy Ave., will be serving free Thanksgiving dinners starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. It will be a drive-thru style only to the first 150 attendees. Due to limited supplies, every individual desiring a meal must be present in the vehicle in order to receive a meal.
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 26 at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Because of the pandemic, this year’s dinner will be by drive-thru only; there will be no seating inside the church. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. For more info, call 941-697-1747 or go to GulfCoveChurch.com.
• First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda is offering free Thanksgiving dinners for pickup. Call 941-639-3842 to sign up.
The Punta Gorda Knights of Columbus collected and delivered 180 frozen turkeys to the Home Coalition of Charlotte County over the weekend. This will help the Coalition feed more than 300 families this holiday season. If you are in need of a holiday meal, call 941-627-4313.
The Charlotte County Democratic Party and the Veterans Caucus will supply Thanksgiving dinners to Veterans and their families who reside at the Punta Gorda Veterans Village, 1250 Taylor St., Punta Gorda on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Dinners will be prepared by the Bob Evans restaurant in Port Charlotte and will be picked up by members of the Democratic Party at noon and delivered to the residents of the Punta Gorda Veterans Village at approximately 1 p.m.
The American Bikers United Against Terrorism (ABUAT) is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive and all donations will go toward providing dinners for 30 families in need in Charlotte County. If you would like to sign up to receive a free dinner for your family, call 941-764-9815.
Donations boxes are located at the following places: Tuffy Auto in Port Charlotte, Gulf Coast Choppers, Portside Tavern, Allstars Sports Bar, Bert’s Black Widow Harley-Davidson and Bar 17.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.