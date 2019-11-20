Still trying to figure out your plans for Thanksgiving morning? Maybe you don’t want to cook at home, or you’re looking for some company to spend the day with.
We’ve rounded up some of the holiday dinners and events happening around the region on and before Thanksgiving.
ARCADIA
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, at New Hope Arcadia, 1401 SW MLK Jr St. in Arcadia, guests can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal with company. The event will have a bounce house, door prizes, and music and games. For more information, call 573-415-7830.
ENGLEWOOD
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 North Indiana Ave., in Englewood, guests can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal with company. The event will have a bounce house, door prizes, and music and games. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
NORTH PORT
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, at New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive in North Port, guests can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal with company. The event will have a bounce house, door prizes, and music and games. For more information, visit hopefornp.org/thanksgiving or call 941-276-5770. For those looking to assist, there is also a list of needed items for the event, as well as a registration form for volunteers.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, at Coastal Community Church at Imagine Elementary School, 1000 Innovation Ave. in North Port, guests can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal with company. The event will have a bounce house, door prizes, and music and games. For more information, call 941-221-9577.
PORT CHARLOTTE
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., in Port Charlotte, there will be a family-friendly fall festival. The event will feature: Kona Ice Truck, free food and refreshments, a family photo booth, and inflatable games.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave. in Port Charlotte, guests can enjoy a free Thanksgiving Day meal with company. The event will have a bounce house, door prizes, and music and games. For more information, call 941-625-3372.
From noon until 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, there will be a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings. Home-bound individuals who live within 10 miles of the church may call before noon on Monday, November 25, to request delivery. Orders for take-outs will not be accepted early, but can be requested that day at the door. No reservations. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at First Alliance Church of Port Charlotte 20444 Midway Blvd. For more information, call 941-625-7435.
At 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave. in Port Charlotte will be serving Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call 941-743-5335.
At 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 at The Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte, guests can enjoy dinner with company. For more information, call 941-627-4313.
PUNTA GORDA
12 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, 507 W Marion Avenue. They are holding a community dinner. For more information, call 941-639-3842.
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov 28. at Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., in Punta Gorda. They will have a community dinner. They offer a free community dinner every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775.
Senior Friendship Centers is holding their annual “Healthy at Home” holiday donation initiative now through Nov. 28. Every year during the holiday season, the centers aim to provide gifts to those who visit the Friendship Cafés or receive our Home-Delivered Meals. Many of the clients they serve have no family nearby and may experience loneliness during the holiday season. Their initiative aims to provide much needed gifts, to which some clients may be the only gift they receive during the season.
Suggested donations include: laundry detergent pods, fabric softener sheets, dish detergent, Handi-wipes, anti-bacterial cleaning wipes, personal care wipes, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, tissues, tea and instant coffee, dog and cat food, art supplies, puzzle books.
Drop-off sites for donations include:
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
• Consulate Health Care, 18480 Cochran Boulevard in Port Charlotte
• Charlotte County Sheriff’s office:
7474 Utilities Road in Punta Gorda
11051 Wilmington Boulevard in Englewood
992 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte
Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail Suite 505 in Port Charlotte
• Senior Friendship Center, 27420 Voyageur Drive in Punta Gorda
For more information, contact Jeanne DeLauro at 941-255-0723 or jdelauro@friendshipcenters.org.
Did we miss any? Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
