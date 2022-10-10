A volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States hands dog food to a resident. Now through Oct. 14, free veterinary care and pet food and supplies are available at the Mid-County Regional Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Now through Oct. 14, free veterinary care, pet food and pet supplies are available at Mid-County Library. The Humane Society of the United States has provided the animal needs drive-through.
PHOTOs provided by CHARLOTTE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
A volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States hands dog food to a resident. Now through Oct. 14, free veterinary care and pet food and supplies are available at the Mid-County Regional Library parking lot from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
A volunteer with the Humane Society of the United States loads a bag of dog food into a resident's truck.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Veterinarians are offering free medical care for pets, and free pet food and pet supplies are being given out at the Mid-County Regional Library parking lot.
Ashley Turner, social media manager for Charlotte County, said the vet services and pet products will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14.
The Humane Society of the United States has arranged for the animal needs drive-through where vets are providing treatment for fleas and ticks, immediate first aid, heart worm prevention, ear issues, traumatic injuries along with skin and gastrointestinal issues.
The Mid-County Regional Library is at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.