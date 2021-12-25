PORT CHARLOTTE — The 2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run returns to the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte New Year’s Eve morning.
The Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower organization, with support from veterans nonprofit Paddle For Heroes, put together the event, which starts at 9 a.m., Dec. 31, at the park, 20499 Edgewater Drive.
The 40-acre park on Charlotte Harbor was dedicated for William (Bill) R. Gaines Jr., who died on Oct. 23, 1983, in the suicide attack on the Marine Corps battalion headquarters building in Beirut, Lebanon. Bill attended Charlotte High School and joined the Marine Corps in the summer of 1981 at the age of 18.
Funds raised through this year’s Freedom Run will benefit the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower, which is planned for construction at the park.
“We’ve been working on the tower for a while,” Bill’s younger brother Michael Gaines told The Daily Sun. “The big part of the park is that Bill was killed in Beirut in 1983.
“The tower is a representation of basically the building that was blown up and other components of the Peacekeepers.”
Gaines said the tower will have a visual aspect, as well as an educational one.
“Kind of the theme of what we’ve been doing (at Gaines park) is that it is ‘a park with the view of freedom,’” he said. “The idea is that when you get to the top of the tower there are educational and informational (aspects) about what led the U.S. Marines to be in Beirut, what led up to the attack and then even afterwards because we didn’t just pull out right away.”
Also at the top of the tower, Gaines said there will be displays of the names of all those who died in Beirut between 1982 to 1984.
Once at the top of the tower, guests can view the park, the memorials and other park amenities like the playground and tennis courts, as well as Charlotte Harbor.
“The big part of it for us at the park is that people can go there, play and enjoy themselves,” he said, “and the memorial kind of tells the story of ‘this is why people serve’ and that’s how the Freedom Run came about.”
This year’s run will start in the park beginning at the 60-foot American flag pole in between two newly installed memorials dedicated to veterans and first responders.
From there, runners will pass the athletic courts, the military-themed playground and the newly dedicated Charlotte County Liberty Tree.
Participants will then run to Port Charlotte Beach, and wind their way back to the park.
Refreshments, the naming of the winners, and other activities will be available at the park after the run.
Gaines said they are still in the fundraising phase for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower.
“We had some significant funds raised and we are working on more which we will probably know the bulk of in maybe an April time frame,” Gaines said. “We’re hoping, if everything goes well, maybe by summer 2022 we can break ground on the tower so that is our goal right now.”
To participate in this year’s Freedom Run, go to WRGainesJr.org. Runners will receive Freedom Run T-shirts and medals for the top age categories.
“There are not a lot of parks that have monuments associated with them along with activities and playgrounds,” Gaines said. “That’s always been important for us.”
“That park is growing and it really is a community park,” he added. “I love that aspect and the Freedom Run is just a way to promote and bring people together.”
