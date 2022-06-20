PUNTA GORDA — The annual Freedom Swim will return to Charlotte Harbor this year for the Fourth of July.
Begun in 1992, the collective swim across the water has become a highlight of Independence Day weekend in the area over the years.
This year’s Freedom Swim will start at 9 a.m., July 4. Discussion with the swimmers will begin at 8:50 a.m. before the start of the swim.
The swim will start from Live Oak Point, 5100 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Swimmers can gather in the water offshore of the public beach at Live Oak, or on the Riverwalk boardwalk at the northwest side of the north end of the northbound U.S. 41 bridge.
From there, swimmers can paddle, swim or float to the channel and down the Peace River towards the landing site at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, exiting the water at Harpoon Harry’s at the north end of the pier.
The crossing is estimated to take 40 minutes to three hours, according to swim organizers.
In previous years, there had been a trolley service to return swimmers to their vehicles; however, there will not be one available this year.
The freedom swim is intended to be a happening rather than a race, organizer Michael Haymans wrote in a press release.
There will be numerous vessels escorting the swimmers across the river, but each swimmer is responsible for their own safety and their own support team.
Various government agencies will be on the water for the event, such as Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Punta Gorda Police.
Vessels will be required to operate at idle speed in the Peace River Channel from the U.S. 41 bridge to Marker Number 2 while swimmers are in the channel.
