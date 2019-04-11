The historic AC Freeman House is getting an upgrade as part of Punta Gorda’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
Built in 1903, the city is currently installing an ADA ramp at the rear of the historic building.
Previously, the house was fixed with a wheelchair lift, but it was no longer operable. The new ramp is expected to be completed within the next two to three weeks, according to Ted Kielb of ERS Construction, the company building the ADA ramp.
The Transition Plan, which was set in motion back in 2016, details a number of disability accommodations for city-owned parks and facilities like the century-old historic house.
“Punta Gorda is committed to ensuring that all visitors and residents, including those with disabilities, are able to access and use all of our programs, services and activities,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks list in 1987. It was moved to its present site at 311 W. Retta Esplanade and restored in 2006.
“The date the facility was constructed or renovated is important to determine so that applicable standards can be applied,” Reichert said. “The recommendations to the property comply with the ADA requirements.”
Part of the new renovations called for removal of the wheelchair lift. The city has also removed shrubs at the rear of the house to lengthen the access aisle.
The city plans to re-stripe and repaint the park spaces and access aisles, as well as to add visual signage at the front entrance for visitors in need of the ramp.
This isn’t the only way Punta Gorda is becoming more accessible. Other efforts include:
- Accessible lecterns and a hand rail were added in the council chambers;
- Accessible parking spaces outside the council chambers entrance were resized, painted and signed;
- A bottom railing on the ramp was added to access the council chambers front entrance;
- An automatic door opener was installed on the exterior and interior entrance door to council chambers;
- And, additional signage was added in the parking area that clearly outline the accessible routes to city hall.
City staff has also upgraded Punta Gorda’s website (www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us) to accommodate disabled visitors.
The lack of ADA options for local government websites has sparked multiple lawsuits recently, including one against Charlotte County just this year.
“Our website offers a wide range of information and services, and we recognize that for users with disabilities, some material on our site may pose challenges,” Reichert said.
For ADA compliance, the city added an “accessibility menu widget” to its website to improve user experience. The widget consists of various tools including bigger text, contrasting color schemes, legible formats and a voice-read page.
The city also utilizes a cloud-base software program to analyze the website to assist with identifying potential issues that may affect its accessibility.
“We recognize that many visitors and residents are increasingly using our website to access information about what we offer (as a city),” Reichert said. “The city is actively continuing its efforts to address any challenges associated with its website.”
City staff can define its own standards for accessibility when it comes to the website. They are basing their upgrades on private industry standards like Website Content Accessibility Guidelines, a series of guidelines for improving web accessibility.
“(We) are not currently required to confirm to any particular standard in order to meet obligations under ADA, we are, continuing all efforts to make the website fully usable by those with disabilities,” Reichert said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.