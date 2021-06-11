After 59 years as First Baptist Church Port Charlotte, the church decided to change its name and remove its denomination.
Pastor Jim McCarty, who has been with the church for 14 years, felt its Baptist identification didn’t mirror its purpose.
“People are not as interested in denominations and labels as they are in how it reflects your heart,” McCarty said. “Churches across the country have been changing their names. We felt it was time to change ours.”
Thus, the name “Family Church Port Charlotte” was born.
McCarty implied having “Baptist” in the name may have turned people away. He states the denomination can draw a negative connotation.
“I’ve heard people say, ‘I would never go to a Baptist church.’ But, this church isn’t what people may perceive it as,” he said.
McCarty realizes members may question this.
“Yes, the change has been controversial, in that some do not understand our reasoning, which is why we continue to explain our motives,” said McCarty. “To build a bridge to our neighbors and present ourselves accurately, we chose the new name. It will take time for people to get comfortable with the change, but people will begin to think of us in a new way.”
Along with the name came a renovated facility, fixed up from its original 1980s interior. McCarty stated it feels like a whole new church.
This July, the church is celebrating bringing worship to the corner of Forrest Nelson and Quesada Avenue for 60 years. McCarty plans to celebrate simply by solidifying the new and improved version.
“We are celebrating throughout the year,” McCarty said. “We are known for expository preaching and will continue to commit to that style of teaching. It is a unique dynamic that distinguishes our church from others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.