Charlotte County parents worried about their child going down a bad path have the opportunity to send them to jail for a day. The little-known program called Fresh Start lets kids tour the jail and get a close-up view of potential consequences for criminal behavior.
Deputy First Class Jaime Jones, who works as the school resource officer at L.A. Ainger Middle School, has been running the program for about 15 years. The Juvenile Unit tries to do the program once a month on a Saturday.
“I think the program is a great program,” he said. “You’re interacting with kids, and you’re interacting with kids that you can possibly change.”
Parents who want their kids to participate are asked to have them at the jail by 7:30 a.m. the day of the program. Promptly at 8 a.m., the door opens and the kids enter the jail the way way someone under arrest would.
“When that door opens from the sally port and the Juvenile Unit comes out, we tell the students to empty their pockets, because no contraband can be brought into jail, and get in a single-file line,” he said. “The corrections officers come out, and they get patted down before they come inside. Before they enter, I give them 12 words to memorize — ‘When I make bad choices, I have no control of the consequences.’”
Inside, the kids are given a black and white jumpsuit to wear that says “Fresh Start” on the back. In the intake area, they have their mugshots and fingerprints taken, though those will be given to their parents or guardians at the end of the day and not kept on file. While that’s happening, Jones talks to each student individually.
“I already have an idea of why they’re there, why their parents brought them there,” he said. “I tell them they only have their parents to lean on. If you’re disrespectful, if you’re stealing, your actions are hurtful.”
The students then tour the jail. They see people in lock-down with one-way glass, so they can be monitored by corrections staff, but can’t see out. They watch a first appearance session, where people who have been arrested speak to a judge for the first time over camera with a public defender. They tour the medical pod and the classrooms where people in jail can work toward a GED or learn about substance abuse, parenting and anger management.
The group then splits into girls and boys to go into the male and female pods separately, walking by the cells and talking with each inmate.
“The inmates talk to the kids and tell them, ‘I got here for stealing,’ or ‘I got here for a suspended license,’ or for stealing or drugs,” Jones said. “The inmates actually open up to them and tell them they’re making a mistake; listen to what your parents are saying.”
After visiting the pods, the kids are put into a cell.
“We’ll close the door for about 10 minutes so they get to feel what it’s like to be on the other side,” Jones said. “While we’re in there, what we are really waiting for is I’ve ordered lunch for them. When I know lunch has been delivered, we open the cell and we have lunch.”
They eat the same meal inmates eat, and afterward, inmates who have volunteered have a “heart-to-heart” talk with each of the kids, Jones said. He asks all the students to ask at least one question.
In the most recent program, Jones said, a female inmate told the kids she’d been arrested for a probation violation. Though the violation was a theft of just a $2 shirt, she said could be looking at up to 25 years in prison due to her previous drug charges.
“When she said that, all the kids — you could see in their face, (were thinking) 25 years, that’s twice my age,” he said.
Around noon, the kids take their jumpsuits off and go back outside, where their parents are waiting. Jones tells them to give their parents a hug, tell them, “I love you,” and say they are going to change.
He said many parents have called to say what a success the program is, and he believes it’s effective.
However, a recent Facebook post about the program received some criticism for scaring kids rather than addressing the root causes that may be contributing to poor choices.
“How about addressing the trauma they suffered that brought them to there 1st, instead of scaring them,” said Facebook user April Bass Mitchell. “I guarantee most of those 12-17 year olds have had some type of neglect or abuse in their lives.”
In response, Jones said the program is not run like the program in the Scared Straight documentary people may be familiar with. It focuses on a realistic view of the justice system and one-on-one interactions between kids and officers.
“Our whole mission is not to scare you,” he said. “It’s not a scary day. I explain to them this is a tour, it’s not a punishment.”
Parents or caregivers who are interested in the program can contact their child’s school resource officer or reach a member of the Juvenile Unit by email at schoolresourcedeputy@ccso.org.
