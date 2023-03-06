Public safety officials are warning residents now is the time to be extra cautious about outdoor fires.
With wildfire season in full swing, firefighters in Charlotte County and North Port on Friday were besieged with a series of brush fires bolstered by high winds and dry conditions.
Even though no homes were damaged, officials said it’s a reminder about what could happen when a fire gets out of control at this time of year.
“It is officially dry and fire will spread quickly,” a Charlotte County Public Safety social media post stated Monday.
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said Monday there are currently no plans for the Charlotte County Commission to impose a ban on outdoor fires. At last week’s commission meeting, County Administrator Hector Flores said it’s up to the discretion of Public Safety Director Jason Fair.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said it’s not time for a burn ban — yet.
One factor Fair would use to determine when a ban is necessary is the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a scale measuring the amount of moisture in the soil and upper duff layers.
The higher the number on the 800-unit scale, the greater the risk of fire danger.
As of Monday, both Charlotte and Sarasota counties are slightly more than 500 on the scale, while DeSoto County is at 475.
Dunn said a burn ban isn’t considered necessary until the number hits the 600-650 range.
“It’s a good time to remind everyone to be safe with any open flame source,” Dunn said. “Exercise common sense.”
On Friday afternoon, Charlotte County firefighters tackled five fires happening simultaneously all over the county. Crews would be cleared from one fire and then have to hurry to the next.
No homes were lost, but property damage was reported.
At the same time, a brush fire at Toledo Blade and Price boulevards in North Port forced the evacuation of Imagine School North Port campuses along with King Plastics, a gymnastics studio and a daycare. Motorists were asked to avoid the heavily trafficked area for about two hours.
The other fires included:
• About 8.5 acres burned behind the Super Day Express at 1595 S. McCall Road in Gulf Cove. Several boats and some vehicles burned. Roads were closed due to smoke and emergency vehicles.
• About 3 acres burned between Duncan and Bermont roads. This blaze encroached on homes in the Calusa Creek neighborhood. A backyard shed was destroyed.
• Three acres of ranch land burned off Duncan Road at the Charlotte/DeSoto county line.
• Two pile burns off US. 31 and Huffmaster Road got out of control and burned a half-acre, also destroying an empty camper trailer.
• The last fire burned a half-acre off Westchester Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
One saving grace this year is that the region didn't experience a hard freeze, which would have added an extra layer of dead plant matter as fuel, according to Dunn.
Also, officials don't expect the debris or downed trees left over from Hurricane Ian to be a factor in making this fire season any worse.
